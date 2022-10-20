Jamal Murray questionable, Nikola Jokic probable for Friday’s game vs. Warriors

The Denver Nuggets are dealing with more than just a bitter taste in their mouth after a shocking loss to the Utah Jazz to open the season. Jamal Murray is questionable for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to injury management, while Nikola Jokic is listed as probable with a finger injury. It’s important to note Murray did exit Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury before returning to the floor.

Jamal Murray (injury management) listed questionable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 20, 2022

Nikola Jokic (finger) listed probable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 20, 2022

Murray was already going to be on a minutes restriction even if he was 100%, so he’s going to be limited in some fashion Friday. Jokic will probably play through the pain, although he could also see a cap on his minutes.

Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan should have bigger roles Friday, with the first two guys having a higher ceiling due to Murray being less likely to play. Hyland is likely the better pickup in fantasy/DFS contests.