Taylor Swift drops a bit of video ahead of “Midnights” during Thursday Night Football

The Cardinals might lead at halftime, but most of the interest might be on the commercials during the third quarter of Saints-Cardinals

Taylor Swift walks the red carpet at the NSAI Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The game might be in Arizona, but Tay Tay is taking over during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

The Arizona Cardinals lead the New Orleans Saints 20-14 at halftime, but what most fans are looking forward to is the third quarter as Taylor Swift will post a “teaser trailer” of her new album “Midnights” as part of the broadcast of the game.

Even the staff at DraftKings Sportsbook is excited for T-Swizzle’s latest, making some parlays with a bit of extra value.

The album is scheduled to drop, appropriately, at midnight, just a bit after the final whistle in Phoenix, and it’s one of the most-anticipated pop music releases of the year.

