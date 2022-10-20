When was the last time there were two pick 6’s in the same game

The New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals are playing in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. We have gotten used to some absolute stinkers in this time slot recently, but the Cardinals are bringing the firepower to the scoreboard. They hold a 28-14 lead heading into halftime.

It was 14-14 at the two-minute warning, but Arizona had two pick-sixes in the final two minutes to grow the lead. The first was a 38-yard return from Marco Wilson that led to new-signee K Rodrigo Blankenship missing the extra point. About one minute later, Isaiah Simmons returned his interception 56 yards for the score. The Cardinals went for two and got the conversion to take a 14-point lead into the half.

The last time that a single team had two pick-sixes in the same game came in September of 2021. Mike Edwards had two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Matt Ryan. 2020 saw T.J. Carrie and Shaquille Leonard return their interceptions for touchdowns against Sam Darnold. Chris Harris Jr. and Todd Davis picked off Josh Rosen for scores in 2018. In 2017, C.J. Mosley and Jimmy Smith took interceptions to the house off of then-quarterback Matt Moore. All in all to say this feat happens about once a year and happened on Thursday.