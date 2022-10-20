Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round picks in 2023

Update: McCaffrey will play this week against the Chiefs, but will likely be limited in his snaps as he grows accustomed to the playbook.

New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he'll ramp up from there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

Update: The Panthers, who were looking to restock their draft picks, will get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.



McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

We all know how good McCaffrey can be and when the 49ers offense is on track, they are a tremendous rushing team. This is a good move for McCaffrey in fantasy football, even though he did see a big workload in Carolina. There should be more scoring opportunities and other offensive pieces to take some of the pressure off him. And with such a good defense, the 49ers have a real chance to make a move this season.