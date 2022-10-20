 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round picks in 2023

The 49ers add a top running back to their arsenal.

By Chet Gresham Updated
&nbsp;Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball while playing the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

Update: McCaffrey will play this week against the Chiefs, but will likely be limited in his snaps as he grows accustomed to the playbook.

Update: The Panthers, who were looking to restock their draft picks, will get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In a stunner, the San Francisco 49ers have acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers will receive draft picks, but the exact picks have yet to be disclosed.

We all know how good McCaffrey can be and when the 49ers offense is on track, they are a tremendous rushing team. This is a good move for McCaffrey in fantasy football, even though he did see a big workload in Carolina. There should be more scoring opportunities and other offensive pieces to take some of the pressure off him. And with such a good defense, the 49ers have a real chance to make a move this season.

