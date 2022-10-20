Fantasy fallout of RB Christian McCaffrey being traded to the 49ers

The Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The team had been rumored to be listening to offers but not taking them too seriously. Trade talks apparently ramped up because McCaffrey is headed west. For fantasy football, this could be a fresh start for the one-time fantasy football superstar.

The 49ers aren't known for committing to one running back, but with McCaffrey in town, that seems to be changing. They gave up four future draft picks for him, which suggests that they will involve him in their game plan. He likely won’t play this week, so you will need to find a substitute. This is also likely the last fantasy-relevant week for Jeff Wilson Jr. After this week, though, McCaffrey should be able to return to his set-it-and-forget-it status in a new offense.

For the Panthers, the running back to roster will be D’onta Foreman. He will be the lead back for a bad offense and his backup should be Chuba Hubbard.