What draft picks do the Panthers have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday. He is heading west to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for four future draft picks. The 49ers gave the Panthers a second, third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Panthers had previously traded away some of their 2023 picks so they stock back up.

At the time of this writing, the Panthers have their own first, second, fourth and fifth-round picks. With the acquisition of the draft selections from the 49ers, that brings their current number to seven total draft picks, with all of them coming before the sixth round.

Carolina had traded their 2023 third-round pick to the New England Patriots when they acquired the pick they used to select QB Matt Corrall in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Their sixth-round pick also went to the Patriots when the team had acquired former cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Their seventh-round pick was sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars for WR Lavishka Shenault Jr. ahead of the 2022 season.