What picks do the 49ers have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, but did have to give up a large swath of their 2013 draft picks. They sent over their 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks along with a 2024 5th rounder for the running back. That doesn’t give them much to work with next year. Let’s take a look at what they have left.

For 2023 their highest pick will be in the third round. They still have two compensatory picks for losing coaches Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, and Mike McDaniel, but have traded away their original third rounder.

2023 NFL Draft

3rd round (2 picks)

5th-Round (2 picks)

6th-Round (1 pick)

7th-Round (4 picks)

This trade and the trade to move up for Trey Lance have depleted their draft capital, but they’re going for it, much like the Los Angeles Rams have the last few years. We’ll see how it turns out in the end.