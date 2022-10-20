 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Davis playing through back injury Thursday vs. Clippers

The Lakers big man is once again dealing with a back issue.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on October 20, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers saw a familiar scene Thursday when star power forward Anthony Davis went to the locker room with a back injury. Davis briefly came back onto the floor and could re-enter the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but this is a worrisome sign for the Lakers.

Davis first appeared to tweak his back going for Kawhi Leonard’s pump fake. He took a hard fall on the contest and landed on his side, laying on the floor for a bit. Davis did appear to have some type of protective belt on as he walked back to the locker room, so we’ll see if he continues to use that during timeouts or breaks. For now, he’s set to come back in the game.

If Davis were to aggravate the issue, look for Damian Jones to get big minutes in the frontcourt for the Lakers. LeBron James might also have to play as a small-ball center if Jones isn’t getting the job done.

More From DraftKings Nation