Anthony Davis playing through back injury Thursday vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers saw a familiar scene Thursday when star power forward Anthony Davis went to the locker room with a back injury. Davis briefly came back onto the floor and could re-enter the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but this is a worrisome sign for the Lakers.

Davis went to the back for a few minutes, but is heading to the scorer's table to return after the next time out.



Clippers capped a 9-0 run in his absence to take a 74-65 lead. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 21, 2022

Davis first appeared to tweak his back going for Kawhi Leonard’s pump fake. He took a hard fall on the contest and landed on his side, laying on the floor for a bit. Davis did appear to have some type of protective belt on as he walked back to the locker room, so we’ll see if he continues to use that during timeouts or breaks. For now, he’s set to come back in the game.

If Davis were to aggravate the issue, look for Damian Jones to get big minutes in the frontcourt for the Lakers. LeBron James might also have to play as a small-ball center if Jones isn’t getting the job done.