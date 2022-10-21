Breaking down the weather forecast for the United States Grand Prix

Formula One drivers will travel to Austin, Texas this weekend for the 19th race of the 2022 F1 World Championship at the Aramco United States Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has already taken home the Drivers’ Champion Title, clinching his second title in a row after the Japanese Grand Prix. Verstappen enters the Grand Prix this weekend as the favorite to win after taking home 12 victories in 2022.

The weather in Austin looks sunny and warm for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. The three practice sessions and qualifying will all take place over the first two days. On Sunday, the day of the Grand Prix, there is a slightly higher chance of rain at 20% with winds up to 14 MPH.

Below, we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the United States Grand Prix this weekend in Austin, Texas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 21

Hi 87°, Low 59°: Sunny, 3% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds

3:00 p.m. ET: Practice 1

6:00 p.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, October 22

Hi 88°, Low 65°: Sunny, 6% chance of rain, 13 MPH winds

3:00 p.m. ET: Practice 3

6:00 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, October 23

Hi 87°, Low 68°: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of rain, 14 MPH winds

3:00 p.m. ET: Aramco U.S. Grand Prix (56 laps, 191.6 miles)