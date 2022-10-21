F1 practice live stream: How to watch United States Grand Prix practice on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. It is the second US race this season and marks the start of a three-race Western Hemisphere swing for F1.

The race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 3 and 6 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 3 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNEWS. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the US Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -240, followed by Charles Leclerc at +550. Verstappen has clinched the season-long points championship, but with two more wins would break the single-season wins record.

How to watch practice for the United States Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, October 21, 3 p.m.

Practice 2: Friday, October 21, 6 p.m.

Practice 3: Saturday, October 22, 3 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2/ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list