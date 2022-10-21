 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch United States Grand Prix practice on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the United States Grand Prix in Austin via live stream.

By David Fucillo
In this aerial image, Aston Martin’s German driver Sebastian Vettel races during the third practice session at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 23, 2021, ahead of the Formula One United States Grand Prix. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. It is the second US race this season and marks the start of a three-race Western Hemisphere swing for F1.

The race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 3 and 6 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 3 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNEWS. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the US Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -240, followed by Charles Leclerc at +550. Verstappen has clinched the season-long points championship, but with two more wins would break the single-season wins record.

How to watch practice for the United States Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, October 21, 3 p.m.
Practice 2: Friday, October 21, 6 p.m.
Practice 3: Saturday, October 22, 3 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2/ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 United States Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Sebastian Vettel 5
5 Nicholas Latifi 6
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Charles Leclerc 16
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Kevin Magnussen 20
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Mick Schumacher 47
18 Carlos Sainz 55
19 George Russell 63
20 Valterri Bottas 77

