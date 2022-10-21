F1 practice start time: When the United States Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas this weekend in the 19th race of the 2022 Formula One World Championship.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has already clinched the championship this year, and is the favorite heading into the US Grand Prix race weekend.

Before the 56-lap race begins on Sunday, there will be three practices — two on Friday and one before qualifying on Saturday — all of which will be televised and streamed.

All three practices will air on ESPN2 or ESPNEWS. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen has -210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He has won 12 of the 18 races so far in 2022. Charles LeClerc is behind him at +425, and Lewis Hamilton enters at +900.

How to watch practice for the United States Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, October 21, 3 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, October 21, 6 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, October 22, 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list