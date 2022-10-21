Tulsa vs. Temple: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Temple Owls meet up in Week 8 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs will look to turn things around after losing multiple games in a row leading into Friday night’s matchup.

Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) will look to end its losing streak at three games, and the Golden Hurricane had an extra week to prepare coming off a 53-21 loss to the Navy Midshipmen as Keylon Stokes had another huge game going for 152 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. He finished with more than 100 receiving yards in five of six games this season. Temple (2-4, 0-2 AAC) lost two games in a row and was crushed 70-13 against the UCF Knights last weekend as Jose Barbon caught eight passes for 111 yards with a touchdown.

Tulsa is a 13-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -490 moneyline odds, making Temple a +390 underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Tulsa vs. Temple

Date: October 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.