UAB vs. WKU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The UAB Blazers and WKU Hilltoppers meet up in Week 8 at Houchens Industries-LT Smith Stadium in Bowling Green. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both teams are playing on a short week with identical records in Conference USA play.

UAB (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) won consecutive matchups and is coming off a 34-20 victory over the Charlotte 49ers as DeWayne McBride rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Dylan Hopkins ran for 103 yards and a score. Western Kentucky (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) will return home coming away from a 35-17 road victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders as Austin Reed completed 32-of-49 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Malachi Corley caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a score.

Western Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes UAB a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

UAB vs. WKU

Date: October 21

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.