Tulsa vs. Temple start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Temple Owls meet up in Week 8 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on ESPN 2.

Well, somebody is going to have to win this one. Both teams are winless in AAC play and Temple is coming off an embarrassing 70-13 loss at the hands of Central Florida. The Owls are scoring an average of just 14 points per game, which ranks 128th in the nation of 131 teams. They did almost beat Rutgers in Week 3, losing by two points. But the only FBS team they’ve been able to top this year was UMass, the team that boasts the 131st-ranked offense.

Tulsa is a weird team. Remember two years ago when they were in the AAC championship game? Now they have just two wins on the year, with only one coming to an FBS opponent. They enter this game having lost three in a row, including a blowout loss to Navy right before their bye week. Their defense is one of the worst in the country, ranked 119th, and allowing over 35 points per game. That weakness against the weakness of Temple’s offense could make the game fun to watch at least.

Tulsa is a 13-point favorite in this game and can be bought on the moneyline at -490. That makes Temple a +390 underdog with the point total set at 52.5.