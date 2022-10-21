UAB vs. WKU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The UAB Blazers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet up in Week 8 at Houchens Industries–L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on CBSSN.

This game is a battle between two pretty evenly-matched teams. Both squads come in with 2-1 records in CUSA play and four overall wins on the season. The Blazers will bring their vaunted defense on the road in this one. That unit’s made life miserable for most of their opponents in 2022, allowing just under 18 points per game on the season. They come into this game with momentum too after big double-digit wins over Charlotte and Middle Tennessee State the last two weeks.

The Hilltoppers don’t have that kind of momentum though, having lost two of their last three. They got back on track last week with a win over a spiraling MTSU squad. Their offense has been stellar this season, averaging 40 points per game, which ranks 19th in the nation. Though that number is a bit inflated thanks to a 73-0 win over FIU last month.

Western Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -125. That means UAB is a +105 underdog and the point total is set at 58.5.