NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3Chi Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR is in the Sunshine State this week for its events. The Cup Series will race the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the race on Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second race of the Round of 8 for the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. It will air on NBC and will be available to live stream on NBC Sports App.

Tyler Reddick heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. Denny Hamlin (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+900) round out the top three while Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano all have +1000 odds. William Byron won the last iteration of this race and has +1200 odds to take the checkered flag on Sunday.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.

2022 Dixie Vodka 400 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Tyler Reddick +700 +200 −110
Denny Hamlin +800 +230 +100
Ryan Blaney +900 +250 +120
Chase Elliott +1000 +300 +130
Ross Chastain +1000 +300 +130
Kyle Larson +1000 +300 +130
Joey Logano +1000 +300 +130
Christopher Bell +1200 +350 +150
William Byron +1200 +350 +150
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 +350 +150
Kyle Busch +1200 +350 +150
Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +250
Chase Briscoe +2500 +700 +350
Noah Gragson +3000 +800 +400
Daniel Suarez +3000 +800 +400
Austin Cindric +4000 +1000 +500
A.J. Allmendinger +5000 +1200 +600
Michael McDowell +5000 +1200 +600
Erik Jones +5000 +1200 +600
John H. Nemechek +5000 +1200 +600
Brad Keselowski +8000 +2000 +800
Austin Dillon +8000 +2000 +800
Chris Buescher +8000 +2000 +800
Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2500 +1200
Ty Gibbs +10000 +2500 +1200
Justin Haley +10000 +2500 +1200
Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
Cole Custer +50000 +10000 +5000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Landon Cassill +100000 +25000 +10000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000

