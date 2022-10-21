NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR is in the Sunshine State this week for its events. The Cup Series will race the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the race on Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second race of the Round of 8 for the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. It will air on NBC and will be available to live stream on NBC Sports App.

Tyler Reddick heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. Denny Hamlin (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+900) round out the top three while Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano all have +1000 odds. William Byron won the last iteration of this race and has +1200 odds to take the checkered flag on Sunday.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.