NASCAR schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR heads south this week for its events. As each of the playoff chases is winding down, the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series are all going to be in action. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will play host to all of the events. The Truck Series will run the 2022 Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Xfinity Series and the 2022 Contender Boats 300 at 4:30 ET. The Cup Series will have the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23.

The Cup Series will hold its practice session at 10:05 a.m. ET on Saturday, and it will be followed by qualifying at 10:50 a.m. ET. Neither event will be televised but can be live-streamed on NBC Sports app. The race on Sunday will air on NBC. Tyler Reddick has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+800), Ryan Blaney (+900), Kyle Larson (+1000) and Joey Logano (+1000) for the best odds to win the race.

The Xfinity Series will practice at 6:05 p.m. ET on Friday. Qualifying will follow at 6:35 p.m. ET, and both will air on USA. The race on Saturday afternoon will also air on USA. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Noah Gragson has the best odds to win installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300) and Trebor Bayne (+650) round out the top three drivers with the best odds of winning.

The Truck Series will start the action with a rare Saturday afternoon race. They will practice at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 21 with qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. Neither of the events will be televised. The race on Saturday will air on FS1, though. John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +350 odds. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Ryan Preece (+500), Chandler Smith (+600) and Ty Majeski (750) as the drivers with the best odds of taking the checkered flag.

All times below are ET.

Friday, October 21

4 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — NO TV

4:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — NO TV

6:05 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network

6:35 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network

Saturday, October 22

10:05 a.m. — Practice, Cup Series — NBC Sports, NBCsports.com/live

10:50 a.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — NBC Sports, NBCsports.com/live

1 p.m. — Baptist Health 200, Truck Series — FS1, foxsports.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Contender Boats 300, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network

Sunday, October 23

2:30 p.m. — Dixie Vodka 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBCsports.com/live