Complete TV schedule for Week 8 of 2022 college football season

The college football world was shaken to its core last weekend as Alabama’s 40-game top-5 streak was broken by a Tennessee team that just wouldn’t quit in the game of the season. There are more exciting ranked matchups coming your way this weekend as Alabama faces a Mississippi State team that lost to Kentucky this week.

ACC title chances will be on the line as Clemson faces a still-undefeated Syracuse. UCLA will face its biggest challenge yet in Oregon as the Bruins try to stay unbeaten, and the Big 12 will see TCU try to beat its fourth ranked team in as many weeks as they take on Kansas State.

Here’s the full schedule and how to watch each game for Week 8:

Wednesday, October 19

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Thursday, October 20

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Troy vs. South Alabama — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Friday, October 21

Tulsa vs. Temple — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

UAB vs. WKU — 8:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, October 22

Indiana vs. Rutgers — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Akron vs. Kent State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UT Martin vs. No. 3 Tennessee — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

ULM vs. Army — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

19 Kansas vs. Baylor — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Iowa vs. No. 2 Ohio State — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Clemson — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. SMU — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Houston vs. Navy — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Duke vs. Miami (FL) — 12:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Toledo vs. Buffalo — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

NIU vs. Ohio — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UNLV vs. Notre Dame — 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech — 3:00 p.m. ET — FS1 or FS2

Rice vs. Louisiana Tech — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Northwestern vs. Maryland — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

BYU vs. Liberty — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

North Texas vs. UTSA — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

FIU vs. Charlotte — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Marshall vs. 25 James Madison — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Memphis vs. No. 25 Tulane — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2 or ESPNU

Boston College vs. No. 13 Wake Forest — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX or FS1

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

No.. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Purdue vs. Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Arizona State vs. Stanford — 4:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Hawaii vs. Colorado State — 4:00 p.m. ET — Spectrum

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Texas State — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

San Jose State vs. New Mexico State — 6:00 p.m. ET — FloSports

Fresno State vs. New Mexico — 6:30 p.m. ET — FS2

No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Boise State vs. Air Force — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Minnesota vs. No. 16 Penn State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

UCF vs. East Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU — 8:00 p.m. ET — FOX or FS1

Colorado vs. Oregon State — 8:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Pitt vs. Louisville — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Utah State vs. Wyoming — 9:45 p.m. ET — FS1 or FS2

Washington vs. California — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

San Diego State vs. Nevada — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN