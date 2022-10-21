Breaking down the weather forecast for Dixie Vodka 400 at Miami-Homestead Speedway

NASCAR will be in Florida this week for its events. The Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series will all be in action holding important playoff chase races. The action starts on Friday, October 21 and runs through Sunday, October 23. With the races being in Florida there is a chance the weather can be a factor, but it looks fairly good for the Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend.

Friday offers the biggest chance for bad weather. There will be Floridian t-storms in the area, and there is a 40% chance of rain. After that, the race days on Saturday and Sunday shouldn’t be affected by the weather. There is currently no chance of rain for those days so the races should be good to go!

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in Homestead, Florida, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 21

Hi 81°, Low 64°: A thunderstorm in sports, 40% chance of rain

4 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

4:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

6:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

6:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, October 22

Hi 84°, Low 65°: Mosty sunny, 0% chance of rain

10:05 a.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

10:50 a.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

1 p.m. ET, 2022 Baptist Health 200 Truck Series Race (134 laps, 201 miles)

4:30 p.m. ET, 2022 Contender Boats 300 Xfinity Series Race (167 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, October 23

Hi 85°, Low 67°: Mostly sunny and nice, 3% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET, 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 Cup Series Race (267 laps, 400.5 miles)