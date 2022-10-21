 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the CJ Cup in South Carolina

The 2022 CJ CUP tees off early Saturday morning from Congaree Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times and groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Jon Rahm tees off on the 2nd hole during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm looks to get back into the winners column following a blistering 62 on Friday, putting him tied for the lead with Kurt Kitayama at -11 after 36 holes of the CJ Cup from Congraee in South Carolina.

It would be the second win of the calendar year for Rahm on the PGA TOUR, as he also took home the Mexico Open at Vidanta in May. The seven-time winner on TOUR came home with five birdies on the back nine on Friday before a bogey at the challenging 18th marred what was an error-free round to that point.

Rahm is the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook with a price of +175 with two days remaining. The -9 Rory McIlroy the second choice at +360. Aaron Wise is -10 and checks in at +850, with Kitayama the fourth choice at +900.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:55 a.m. ET in this no-cut format. Golf Channel will have TV broadcast coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of groups for Round 3 of the 2022 CJ Cup on Saturday.

2022 CJ Cup Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:55 a.m. Sahith Theegala Yeongsu Kim Sanghun Shin
8:07 a.m. Kevin Kisner Chanmin Jung Yoseop Seo
8:19 a.m. J.T. Poston Davis Riley Ryan Palmer
8:31 a.m. John Huh Yongjun Bae Troy Merritt
8:43 a.m. Jordan Spieth S.H. Kim Chez Reavie
8:55 a.m. Webb Simpson Byeong Hun An Russell Henley
9:07 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama Lucas Glover Justin Suh
9:24 a.m. Justin Thomas Luke List Cameron Young
9:36 a.m. Scott Stallings Denny McCarthy Si Woo Kim
9:48 a.m. Bio Kim Christiaan Bezuidenhout Sanghyun Park
10 a.m. J.J. Spaun Harris English Sepp Straka
10:12 a.m. Taylor Montgomery Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler
10:24 a.m. Alex Noren Keith Mitchell Sebastián Muñoz
10:36 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Maverick McNealy
10:53 a.m. Scottie Scheffler Alex Smalley Emiliano Grillo
11:05 a.m. Chris Kirk Matt Kuchar Collin Morikawa
11:17 a.m. Sam Burns Viktor Hovland Mito Pereira
11:29 a.m. Adam Hadwin Gary Woodland Jason Day
11:41 a.m. Trey Mullinax Brendan Steele Corey Conners
11:53 a.m. Sungjae Im Max Homa Andrew Putnam
12:10 p.m. Danny Willett Taylor Moore Brian Harman
12:22 p.m. Tom Kim Seamus Power Wyndham Clark
12:34 p.m. Tom Hoge Brendon Todd Shane Lowry
12:46 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton K.H. Lee Billy Horschel
12:58 p.m. Aaron Wise Rory McIlroy Lee Hodges
1:10 p.m. Kurt Kitayama Jon Rahm Cam Davis

