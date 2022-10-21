Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the CJ Cup in South Carolina

Jon Rahm looks to get back into the winners column following a blistering 62 on Friday, putting him tied for the lead with Kurt Kitayama at -11 after 36 holes of the CJ Cup from Congraee in South Carolina.

It would be the second win of the calendar year for Rahm on the PGA TOUR, as he also took home the Mexico Open at Vidanta in May. The seven-time winner on TOUR came home with five birdies on the back nine on Friday before a bogey at the challenging 18th marred what was an error-free round to that point.

Rahm is the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook with a price of +175 with two days remaining. The -9 Rory McIlroy the second choice at +360. Aaron Wise is -10 and checks in at +850, with Kitayama the fourth choice at +900.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:55 a.m. ET in this no-cut format. Golf Channel will have TV broadcast coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of groups for Round 3 of the 2022 CJ Cup on Saturday.