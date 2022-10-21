Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Hornets on Friday

The 2022 NBA season is officially underway as head into the first weekend of the season. The New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 21. Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans are coming into this game off a big 130-108 road win against the Brooklyn Nets. They were led by Brandon Ingram, who had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Zion Williamson also had a good start to the year scoring 25 points and adding nine rebounds but will want to improve on his 50% shooting over time.

The Hornets return home after a road opener against the San Antonio Spurs to start the season. LaMelo Ball didn’t play in the game due to an ankle injury and has already been ruled out for Friday’s contest. Charlotte picked up their first win of the season thanks to Terry Rozier and his 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in the 30 minutes that he played. The Hornets had a healthy Gordon Hayward in action, and he had 20 points with five rebounds and two assists.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pelicans enter as 7-point favorites. The point total is set at 229.5. The Pelicans have -285 moneyline odds, while the Hornets are installed at +240 to take the win.

Pelicans vs. Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +7

Charlotte put up 129 points on the road against a young Spurs team. They had well-rounded performances from key starters and didn’t miss Ball as much as you would’ve expected. Nick Richards and Dennis Smith Jr. had important roles coming off the bench, and I think Smith will be the key to helping the Hornets cover. The former ninth overall pick has the chance to breathe new life into his career and should have another good game on Friday.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

Both of these teams put up at least 129 points on the road in their first games of the season. They each had a well-rounded offensive output from their starters, with key contributors coming off the bench. It is still early in the season to see how teams perform consistently, but I think we are in for another offensive show. The over should hit in this game.