Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Nets on Friday

The first Friday night slate of the 2022-23 NBA season will feature an Eastern conference showdown at the Barclays Center as the Toronto Raptors pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto came out victorious in its opener Wednesday, toppling the Cavs 108-105. Up by one in the final seconds, a Precious Achiuwa dunk effectively sealed the game for the Raptors. Meanwhile, Brooklyn was torched by Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in a 130-108 loss to open the season. Kevin Durant dropped 32 points in the loss and by now, you’ve probably seen the memes of Ben Simmons fouling out with just four points.

Brooklyn enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.

Raptors vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -2.5

One would expect Brooklyn to bounce back after a humiliating defeat to open the season. Kyrie Irving and Simmons should be more effective than they were in the opener while Durant continues to run the show. Give me the Nets to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 227

Toronto won its opener despite shooting just 41.9% from the field on Wednesday. It’s going to take the Raptors a bit to get into a rhythm offensively and that should drag down the total for tonight. Take the under.