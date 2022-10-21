Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat on Friday

It’s the first Friday slate of the NBA season, and ESPN is kicking off a doubleheader of hoops action with the Boston Celtics traveling to take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in this rematch of the Eastern conference finals.

The Celtics are listed as 2.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total checks in at 218.5.

Celtics vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2.5

The Celtics looked great on opening night, soundly beating the 76ers 126-117. They’ll try to keep that momentum in this tricky road matchup at Miami. If you recall, the Celtics won four of five games at Miami last season, including the playoffs. The Heat looked sluggish in an eight-point home loss to Chicago Wednesday and the Celtics seem like the more put together team at the moment.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

These teams played ten times last season, including a seven-game playoff series. The under hit in eight of those contests. Both of these squads ranked in the top five in defensive efficiency last season while playing slower than the average NBA pace. Those metrics should hold true this season, so back the under Friday.