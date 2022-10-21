Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors on Friday

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will conclude ESPN’s Friday doubleheader when the two teams square off in San Francisco at 10 p.m. ET. These teams met in the first round of the 2022 playoffs last year, with the Warriors winning the series in five games.

The Warriors are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5

Golden State’s offense was clicking in Tuesday’s opener with Stephen Curry looking like his Finals MVP self. Even with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on minutes limits, the Warriors didn’t miss a beat. Meanwhile, the Nuggets crashed and burned against a rebuilding Jazz team. Jamal Murray is questionable and Nikola Jokic is probable with a finger injury. Even if both play, the Warriors should roll at home.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Both teams are solid offensively but the Warriors have superior defensive chops and should clamp down on the Nuggets in crunch time like the Jazz did. This is a high total, so the under seems like the safer play Friday.