Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Trail Blazers on Friday

The Phoenix Suns will meet the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night with both teams looking to add another win in the 2022-23 season. The Suns came back to beat the Mavericks Wednesday, while the Trail Blazers downed the Kings in the opener.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns listed as 5-point favorites, with the total set at 224.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +5

Portland is a much better team at home, especially with Damian Lillard back in the lineup. The Suns got their act together in the second half against Dallas but there’s a chance they come out slow again Friday. Take the Trail Blazers to cover the spread at home and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Over 224

Two of the four matchups last season went over this total but those happened to be the two games Lillard was a part of. Look for there to be plenty of offense on display Friday night in Portland, making the over hit.