Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Trail Blazers on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Portland Trail Blazers
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns dribbles against Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during overtime at Moda Center on December 14, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
The Phoenix Suns will meet the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night with both teams looking to add another win in the 2022-23 season. The Suns came back to beat the Mavericks Wednesday, while the Trail Blazers downed the Kings in the opener.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns listed as 5-point favorites, with the total set at 224.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +5

Portland is a much better team at home, especially with Damian Lillard back in the lineup. The Suns got their act together in the second half against Dallas but there’s a chance they come out slow again Friday. Take the Trail Blazers to cover the spread at home and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Over 224

Two of the four matchups last season went over this total but those happened to be the two games Lillard was a part of. Look for there to be plenty of offense on display Friday night in Portland, making the over hit.

