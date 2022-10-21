NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, October 21

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA schedule, which means there are plenty of spots to pick up value plays in DFS contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, $3,800

Grant Williams shot 100% from the floor in the opener, so there’s going to be some drop in efficiency. However, the combo forward is going to see more playing time with Robert Williams still out for the Celtics. The ability for Grant Williams to hit the three-point shot gives him more upside than most value plays.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets, $4,600

Gordon played a bit less than expected in the opener, registering 11 points and four assists in 29 minutes. This is about what you can expect from Houston’s veteran, as the team is going to roll out the young guys more often. Gordon still has some value as a solid producer but his upside as a scorer might be gone at this stage.

Cam Reddish, New York Knicks, $4,500

This was a pleasant surprise from Wednesday’s games. Reddish broke out against the Grizzlies with 22 points, including a triple to send the game to overtime. The forward is finding a good role with his new team and should carry that confidence into Friday’s game against the Pistons.