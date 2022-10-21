Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, October 21

Tonight will mark the first Friday night slate for the 2022-23 NBA season and there will be plenty of action with 22 teams taking the court. That means plenty of player props to consider courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive into some of our favorites for tonight.

DeMar DeRozan under 27.5 points vs. Wizards (+110)

DeRozan picked up where he left off last season in the opener against the Heat Wednesday, dropping 37 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in a victory. It was an impressive start to the year but I expect him to cool off a bit, especially against a Wizards team that held the Pacers to just 40.2% shooting in their opener. Take the under on DeRozan’s points.

Jaden Ivey over 3.5 assists vs. Knicks (+135)

Ivey was effective in his NBA debut with the Pistons Wednesday, putting up 19 points and four assists in a victory over the Magic. He played 32 minutes in the season opener and I expect him to get the same amount of run against the Knicks Friday, and that means similar numbers. Take the over on assists for the rookie out of Purdue.

Ja Morant over 2.5 threes vs. Rockets (+130)

Morant put up 34 points and nine assists in the victory over the Knicks to open the season Wednesday and will get an opportunity to establish some early momentum when facing the Rockets Friday night. Morant went 3-6 from downtown in Wednesday’s win and it wouldn’t be too much to expect him to do it again Friday. Take the over on threes from the young All-Star.