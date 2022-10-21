How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, October 21 at 6:35 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 from the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.
Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+800) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Contender Boats 300
Date: Friday, October 21
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network
Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Sam Mayer
|1
|2
|Parker Retzlaff
|02
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|4
|Bayley Currey
|4
|5
|Matt Mills
|5
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|07
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|David Starr
|08
|10
|Josh Berry
|8
|11
|Noah Gragson
|9
|12
|Landon Cassill
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Timmy Hill
|13
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Trevor Bayne
|18
|17
|Brandon Jones
|19
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|20
|Chandler Smith
|26
|21
|Jeb Burton
|27
|22
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|23
|Myatt Snider
|31
|24
|Kyle Weatherman
|34
|25
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|26
|Josh Williams
|36
|27
|C.J. McLaughlin
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Julia Landauer
|44
|30
|Stefan Parsons
|45
|31
|Nick Sanchez
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|35
|Kris Wright
|68
|36
|Dillon Bassett
|77
|37
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|38
|Mason Massey
|91
|39
|Alex Labbe
|92
|40
|Riley Herbst
|98