How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, October 21 at 6:35 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 from the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+800) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Contender Boats 300

Date: Friday, October 21

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

