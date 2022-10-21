 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity series race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Contender Boats 300 qualifying on Friday at Miami-Homestead Speedway via live stream.

Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) takes to the track during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, October 21 at 6:35 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 from the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+800) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Contender Boats 300

Date: Friday, October 21
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Entry List

2022 Contender Boats 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Parker Retzlaff 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Chandler Smith 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Julia Landauer 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Nick Sanchez 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Dillon Bassett 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Alex Labbe 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

