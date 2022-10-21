 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 at the Miami-Homestead Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) races for position with JJ Yeley (#66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota) during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is in Florida for its events this weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, October 22. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will play host to both qualifying and the race. Qualifying for the race will take place on Friday, October 21 at 6:35 p.m. ET. It will air on USA and can be live streamed on NBC Sports App.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, and the fastest driver will earn the pole position.

Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+800) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Contender Boats 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Parker Retzlaff 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Chandler Smith 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Julia Landauer 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Nick Sanchez 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Dillon Bassett 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Alex Labbe 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

