NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity series race

NASCAR is in Florida for its events this weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, October 22. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will play host to both qualifying and the race. Qualifying for the race will take place on Friday, October 21 at 6:35 p.m. ET. It will air on USA and can be live streamed on NBC Sports App.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, and the fastest driver will earn the pole position.

Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+800) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.