What time is the 2022 Contender Boats 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Contender Boats 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Austin Hill, driver of the #21 United Rentals Chevrolet, and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 22 with the 2022 Contender Boats 300 at Miami-Homestead Speedway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USA Network. The race is 167 laps and usually lasts just at or under two and a half hours. This will be the second of three races in the Round of 8 of the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Last year’s winner was Myatt Snider, who won in 2:30:59. This was a rare February race as the schedule was shifted around due to COVID-19. 2020 saw two races being held at this track. COVID-19 caused the cancellation of a race at the Iowa Speedway, so the Xfinity Series decided to run a 250-mile race on back-to-back days. Harrison Burton won the first with Chase Briscoe winning the second.

Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+800) follow with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Snider is a long shot at winning this race in back-to-back years with +25000 odds.

