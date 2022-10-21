How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Baptist Health 200 truck race via live stream

NASCAR is in Florida for this week’s events. The Camping World Truck Series returns with the 2022 Baptist Health 200. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will play host to the race on Saturday, October 22. The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, but it won’t be televised.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. All trucks will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Then each driver will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The race field will be determined, and the fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, no need to worry because it won’t be on TV. At the time of this writing, there is no live stream planned. Check the NASCAR Truck Series results page for live updates and to see if they end up streaming it.

How to watch qualifying for the Baptist Health 200

Date: Friday, October 21

Time: 4:30 pm.m ET

TV channel: NO TV

Live stream: None

Entry list