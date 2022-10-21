 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Baptist Health 200 truck race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Baptist Health 200 qualifying on Friday, Oct. 21 at Miami-Homestead via live stream.

Chandler Smith (#18 Kyle Busch Motorsports iBuyPower Auto Glass Toyota), Ty Majeski (#66 ThorSport Racing Tenda/Quarter Horse Congress Toyota) and Matt Crafton (#88 ThorSport Racing Jack Links/Menards Toyota) race three wide during the running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 on October 01, 2022, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is in Florida for this week’s events. The Camping World Truck Series returns with the 2022 Baptist Health 200. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will play host to the race on Saturday, October 22. The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, but it won’t be televised.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. All trucks will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Then each driver will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The race field will be determined, and the fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, no need to worry because it won’t be on TV. At the time of this writing, there is no live stream planned. Check the NASCAR Truck Series results page for live updates and to see if they end up streaming it.

How to watch qualifying for the Baptist Health 200

Date: Friday, October 21
Time: 4:30 pm.m ET
TV channel: NO TV
Live stream: None

Entry list

2022 Baptist Health 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Ryan Preece 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Max Gutierrez 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Kaden Honeycutt 30
18 Bret Holmes 32
19 Nick Leitz 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Mason Maggio 43
24 Chad Chastain 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Brennan Poole 46
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Parker Kligerman 75
33 Clay Greenfield 84
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Colby Howard 91
36 Christian Eckes 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

