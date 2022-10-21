 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Baptist Health 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Baptist Health 200 at the Miami-Homestead Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Ryan Preece (#17 Team DGR RaceChoice/Tavern on the Tram Ford) pushes Carson Hocevar (#42 Niece Motorsports Worldwide Express Chevrolet) down the front stretch during the running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 on October 01, 2022, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is in Florida this weekend for all of its events. The Camping World Truck Series is back in action after a few weeks off. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the 2022 Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, October 22. Qualifying will be held on Friday, October 21.

It isn’t scheduled to be televised or available on a live stream, but Truck Series qualifying will start at 4:30 p.m. ET. All trucks will complete a 20-minute warm-up/practice session that begins at 4 p.m. ET. Once that wraps, each driver will complete a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck for the day will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

This will be the second to last race in the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs. They have been off for 3 weeks, but don’t forget that Ty Majeski and Matt DiBenedetto have won the first two races in the Round of 8. This weekend’s race ends the Round of 8 and leads into the Championship on Friday, November 4.

The Baptist Health 200 truck race wasn’t held in 2021. It last took place in June of 2020 after being postponed due to Covid-19. Kyle Busch picked up the win in 1:54:23. Austin Hill was the winner in 2019, and Brett Moffitt took the checkered flag in 2018 to round out the previous three winners.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Baptist Health 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Baptist Health 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Ryan Preece 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Max Gutierrez 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Kaden Honeycutt 30
18 Bret Holmes 32
19 Nick Leitz 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Mason Maggio 43
24 Chad Chastain 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Brennan Poole 46
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Parker Kligerman 75
33 Clay Greenfield 84
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Colby Howard 91
36 Christian Eckes 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

