NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Baptist Health 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR is in Florida this weekend for all of its events. The Camping World Truck Series is back in action after a few weeks off. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the 2022 Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, October 22. Qualifying will be held on Friday, October 21.

It isn’t scheduled to be televised or available on a live stream, but Truck Series qualifying will start at 4:30 p.m. ET. All trucks will complete a 20-minute warm-up/practice session that begins at 4 p.m. ET. Once that wraps, each driver will complete a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck for the day will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

This will be the second to last race in the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs. They have been off for 3 weeks, but don’t forget that Ty Majeski and Matt DiBenedetto have won the first two races in the Round of 8. This weekend’s race ends the Round of 8 and leads into the Championship on Friday, November 4.

The Baptist Health 200 truck race wasn’t held in 2021. It last took place in June of 2020 after being postponed due to Covid-19. Kyle Busch picked up the win in 1:54:23. Austin Hill was the winner in 2019, and Brett Moffitt took the checkered flag in 2018 to round out the previous three winners.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Baptist Health 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.