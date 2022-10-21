 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Baptist Health 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Baptist Health 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Miami-Homestead Speedway.

Teammates Chandler Smith (#18 Kyle Busch Motorsports iBuyPower Auto Glass Toyota) and John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Pie-Barker Fire &amp; Safety Toyota) lead the field during the running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 on October 01, 2022, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action after a three-week break. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will play host to the 2022 Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, October 22. This is the final race in the Round of 8 for the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs and is the second to last race of the year. The action gets started at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.

This race wasn’t held in 2021 because of Covid-19. Kyle Busch picked up the win in 2020, with Austin Hill taking the checkered flag the year before in 2019. At DraftKings Sportsbook, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the race installed at +350. He is followed by Ryan Preece (+500), Zane Smith (+500), Chandler Smith (+500) and Ty Majeski (+750) as the drivers with the best odds to win.

How to watch the 2022 Baptist Health 200

Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 1 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Baptist Health 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup (TBD)

2022 Baptist Health 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Ryan Preece 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Max Gutierrez 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Kaden Honeycutt 30
18 Bret Holmes 32
19 Nick Leitz 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Mason Maggio 43
24 Chad Chastain 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Brennan Poole 46
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Parker Kligerman 75
33 Clay Greenfield 84
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Colby Howard 91
36 Christian Eckes 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

