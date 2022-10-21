How to watch the Baptist Health 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action after a three-week break. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will play host to the 2022 Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, October 22. This is the final race in the Round of 8 for the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs and is the second to last race of the year. The action gets started at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.
This race wasn’t held in 2021 because of Covid-19. Kyle Busch picked up the win in 2020, with Austin Hill taking the checkered flag the year before in 2019. At DraftKings Sportsbook, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the race installed at +350. He is followed by Ryan Preece (+500), Zane Smith (+500), Chandler Smith (+500) and Ty Majeski (+750) as the drivers with the best odds to win.
How to watch the 2022 Baptist Health 200
Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 1 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live
Live streaming the Baptist Health 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup (TBD)
2022 Baptist Health 200 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|2
|Kaz Grala
|2
|3
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|4
|Tyler Hill
|5
|5
|Blaine Perkins
|9
|6
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|7
|Tanner Gray
|15
|8
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|9
|Ryan Preece
|17
|10
|Chandler Smith
|18
|11
|Derek Kraus
|19
|12
|20
|13
|Max Gutierrez
|22
|14
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|15
|Jack Wood
|24
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|17
|Kaden Honeycutt
|30
|18
|Bret Holmes
|32
|19
|Nick Leitz
|33
|20
|Zane Smith
|38
|21
|Dean Thompson
|40
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|23
|Mason Maggio
|43
|24
|Chad Chastain
|44
|25
|Lawless Alan
|45
|26
|Brennan Poole
|46
|27
|Corey Heim
|51
|28
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|29
|Timmy Hill
|56
|30
|Chase Purdy
|61
|31
|Ty Majeski
|66
|32
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|33
|Clay Greenfield
|84
|34
|Matt Crafton
|88
|35
|Colby Howard
|91
|36
|Christian Eckes
|98
|37
|Ben Rhodes
|99