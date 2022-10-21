How to watch the Baptist Health 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action after a three-week break. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will play host to the 2022 Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, October 22. This is the final race in the Round of 8 for the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs and is the second to last race of the year. The action gets started at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.

This race wasn’t held in 2021 because of Covid-19. Kyle Busch picked up the win in 2020, with Austin Hill taking the checkered flag the year before in 2019. At DraftKings Sportsbook, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the race installed at +350. He is followed by Ryan Preece (+500), Zane Smith (+500), Chandler Smith (+500) and Ty Majeski (+750) as the drivers with the best odds to win.

How to watch the 2022 Baptist Health 200

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 1 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Baptist Health 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup (TBD)