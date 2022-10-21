Ajaccio vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 heads into Matchday 12 this weekend as PSG remains on top of the table after a 1-0 win over Marseille last week. They’ll head on the road to take on lowly Ajaccio, who sit in 18th place with just eight points on the season as they look to find their way out of the relegation zone.

Like all Ligue 1 games this season, you can catch the action on beIN SPORTS or via livestream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. You can also watch live on fuboTV or Fanatiz with a paid subscription on Friday as this contest is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Let’s take a closer look at the game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ajaccio v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Friday, October 21

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Ajaccio: +1100

Draw: +500

Paris Saint-Germain: -380

Moneyline pick: PSG -380

As fun as it would be to back Ajaccio at +1100 in this one, it would be a fool’s errand as PSG are all but guaranteed the win. Ajaccio fought their way back into Ligue 1 after spending eight straight seasons in Ligue 2, but their campaign isn’t going as well as they hoped as they’re sitting firmly in the relegation zone after 11 matches played. Through their last seven meetings with PSG dating back to 2011, they haven’t logged a single win, going 0-3-4 in that stretch.

However, this will be the first meeting between the two sides since a Leagues Cup match in 2014 that saw PSG cruise to a comfortable 3-1 win. The defending Ligue 1 champions haven’t lost a match yet this season, going 9-2-0 through their first 11 games for 29 points and an impressive +24 goal differential. They sit three points clear of Lorient while Lens and Marseille follow closely in third and fourth, respectively.

PSG are led by Neymar with nine goals and seven assists on the season, while Kylian Mbappe has added eight goals and one assist. Lionel Messi is tied with Neymar for assists to co-lead the team at the moment, while Messi has also added five goals through the first stretch of the campaign. However, PSG will be without Neymar and Sergio Ramos, who are both serving suspensions. Neymar was handed a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation while Ramos was sent off in their scoreless draw against Reims two weeks ago and was handed an additional two-game ban from the LFP.

Regardless of absences, PSG is still heavily favored to win this contest and will be expected to come out on top. Back the league leaders to get all three points in this one.

