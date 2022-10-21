LSU vs. Ole Miss: The best rivalry game in Week 8 of college football

The LSU Tigers host the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday in Baton Rouge with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Despite the Rebels’ top-10 ranking and undefeated record, the Tigers are slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both teams introduced new starting quarterbacks in 2022, and both have filled the shoes of their predecessors and then some. LSU’s Jayden Daniels is set to break several school records for quarterback rushing scores and yardage, and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart has two 100-yard rushing games and a 400-yard passing game under his belt.

This is going to be an interesting offensive battle, and one of Ole Miss’ biggest tests yet.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -1.5

Total: Over/Under 66

Moneyline: LSU -125, Ole Miss +105

Ole Miss: 7-0 (3-0 SEC)

Ole Miss has remained undefeated after a first-half scare against Vanderbilt in Week 6 and a goal line stand against Kentucky in Week 5. The Wildcats remain their only ranked win, but the Rebels handily beat Auburn in their most recent game. The SEC schedule ahead will bring plenty more challenges than the first half of their season did, starting with this LSU team that is proving difficult to define.

LSU: 5-2 (3-1 SEC)

The Tigers opened their season with a missed extra point to lose to Florida State, but their only loss since then has been to now-No. 3 Tennessee. The Tennessee loss was an ugly blowout, but LSU has been able to take care of Auburn, Florida, and a good Mississippi State team.

The Pick

Ole Miss ML (+105)

LSU will certainly give the Rebels some trouble this weekend, but the ability to win these close games can’t be underrated. Brian Kelly had issues winning these big games at Notre Dame, and while it’s a different team and different environment in Baton Rouge, I think that the Rebels have what it takes to travel to Death Valley and come out victorious. I’m less sure that Kelly and this Tigers team can succeed in such a high-stakes matchup.