Browns vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns (2-4) will head on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) in Week 7 action on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -265, Browns +225

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -6.5 (-105)

The Browns have run into some trouble recently, losing their last three straight as they sit at just 2-4 on the season so far. Jacoby Brissett has thrown at least one interception in the last three games, throwing two in Week 6 as well as losing a fumble in their loss to the Patriots. The Ravens are coming off a narrow 24-20 loss to the Giants, but they’ve been looking better than the Browns as of late and shouldn’t have much trouble getting the win in this one.

Over/under: Over 45.5 (-115)

The Browns have gone over the total in every game this season except for one, which came in their Week 4 loss to the Falcons. They haven’t had a whole lot of trouble scoring, but neither have their opponents as they’ve given up an average of 27.1 points per game to opponents so far this season. Expect this one to hit over the total for a sixth time this season for Cleveland.

Player prop: Nick Chubb over 72.5 rushing yards (-115)

While Chubb only ran for 56 yards in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, he’s totaled 87 or higher in every other game he’s played this season. Week 6 saw a season-low 12 carries, but the Browns played a very pass-heavy game against the Pats too. Don’t be surprised to see him get back to higher volume in Week 7 against the Ravens.