Bucs vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

Week 7 of the NFL will continue on Sunday, October 23. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road and head north for an NFC South divisional game against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Buccaneers -11

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Buccaneers -520, Panthers +410

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -11

Listen, I’m a Panthers fan, and I know we don't have a competent offense. There are talks of trading away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore which shows that Carolina has no clue what’s going on. This is a perfect get-right game for Tampa Bay, coming off an embarrassing loss.

Over/under: Under 40

This is a low-point total, but what do you expect? Despite their problems on offense, Carolina has a solid defense, and Tampa Bay’s is one of the best in the league weekly. The Panthers will struggle to move the ball with PJ Walker at quarterback, but I think the Carolina defense keeps the Bucs from scoring more than 30.

Player prop: DJ Moore under 44.5 receiving yards (-115)

This seems like a low total, right? Well, of the six games that Moore has played this season, he only would have hit the over in two of them. Walker will be the starting quarterback, and Moore is coming off a game where he had three receptions for seven yards. I like the under here, even if the wide receiver is trying to put on a show for potential trade partners.