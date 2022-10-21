Giants vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 23. The New York Giants will hit the road and fly south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Giants +135, Jaguars -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +3

New York finds itself with a 5-1 record with huge issues at wide receiver. The Giants are still finding ways to win on the back of running back Saquon Barkley and their defense. Jacksonville looked primed to make a run at the AFC South crown to start the year and has fallen off. I think New York stays hot on the road and covers.

Over/under: Under 43

Just because I think the Giants cover doesn't mean I think there will be a plethora of points. They are averaging a little over 21 points per game on offense, while the Jags average 23. I think the New York defense limits their scoring, and there is a lot of running in this game to keep the scoring low. Take the under even on a low line.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley over 76.5 rushing yards (-115)

Barkley has been the majority of the offense for the Giants. This is a lower line for him, and you should take advantage. He had at least 77 rushing yards in three of his last four games and in four of his six games on the season. Barkley should finish with at least 77 rushing yards.