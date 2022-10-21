Colts vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts travel for an AFC South showdown as they face Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 23. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Titans odds

Spread: Titans -2.5 (-110)

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Titans -135, Colts +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans -2.5

The last time these two teams met in Week 4 the Titans walked away with a 24-17 victory on the road. Tennesee is 3-2 against the spread and is coming in well-rested following their bye week, while the Colts are 3-3 against the spread heading into Sunday afternoon. With the Titans riding a three-game winning streak and being gifted with a home game following the bye, look for them to cover with a win.

Over/under: Under 42

When these two teams faced off in Week 4 the final score was a combined 41 points by the final whistle. Heading into Week 7, the Titans are averaging 22.0 points per game while playing at home, whereas the Colts average a minuscule 10.7 points per game on the road. Indianapolis could struggle to move the ball and find the endzone in this road matchup, setting up the total to finish under.

Player prop: Derrick Henry over 89.5 rushing yards (-115)

Henry ran all over the Colts defense for 114 yards and a score when they faced off in Week 4, and the Titans’ tailback now has back-to-back games with over 100 yards on the ground. Indianapolis ranks 21st against the run with an average of 121.0 yards allowed, which means Henry should confident have his way in order to finish over his allotted rushing total in this AFC South matchup.