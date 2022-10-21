Moneyline pick for Padres vs Phillies in Game 3 of NLCS

The NLCS will continue on Friday, October 21. The series is tied 1-1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking Game 1 and the San Diego Padres winning Game 2. The series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Citizens Bank Park hosting Game 3 with first pitch at 7:37 p.m. ET on FS1. San Diego will send Joe Musgrove to the mound as they need a win to regain home-field advantage if the series goes to five games. Philadelphia will turn to Ranger Suarez as they look to force an elimination Game 4 at home.

Padres vs. Phillies Game 3 moneyline odds

PHI: -110

SD: -110

Musgrove has pitched twice this postseason, and the Padres have won both of his starts. In the first, he pitched seven innings against the New York Mets and gave up only one hit while striking out dive. In his second start, he took on the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched six innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight on his way to a no-decision.

Suarez has only had one postseason outing so far this season. He pitched 3.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves and gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out five in a short outing. We will see how long of a leash he has in Game 3 on Friday.

The Padres won an explosive 8-5 game 2. The Phillies got out to an early 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell each hit solo shots to get them back into the game. A five-run fifth inning was sparked by Austin Nola, who was batting against his brother Aaron Nola who pitches for Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins hit a solo shot in the top of the eighth innings, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback. San Diego has the momentum and the better starter on the mound, I think they will take the important win.

Pick: Padres -110