How to watch Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 3 via live stream on FS1

The NLCS will continue on Friday, October 21. The series is tied 1-1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking Game 1 and the San Diego Padres winning Game 2. The series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Citizens Bank Park hosting Game 3 with first pitch at 7:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

San Diego will send Joe Musgrove to the mound as they need a win to regain home-field advantage if the series goes to five games. Philadelphia will turn to Ranger Suarez as they look to force an elimination Game 4 at home.

Musgrove has pitched twice this postseason, and the Padres have won both of his starts. In the first, he pitched seven innings against the New York Mets and gave up only one hit while striking out dive. In his second start, he took on the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched six innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight on his way to a no-decision.

Suarez has only had one postseason outing so far this season. He pitched 3.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves and gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out five in a short outing. We will see how long of a leash he has in Game 3 on Friday.

Padres vs. Phillies Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Padres -110, Phillies -110

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app