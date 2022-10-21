What channel is Padres vs. Phillies NLCS Game 3 on and when does it start

The NLCS will continue on Friday, October 21. The series is tied 1-1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking Game 1 and the San Diego Padres winning Game 2. The series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Citizens Bank Park hosting Game 3 with first pitch at 7:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

San Diego will send Joe Musgrove to the mound as they need a win to regain home-field advantage if the series goes to five games. Philadelphia will turn to Ranger Suarez as they look to force an elimination Game 4 at home.

The Padres won an explosive 8-5 game 2. The Phillies got out to an early 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell each hit solo shots to get them back into the game. A five-run fifth inning was sparked by Austin Nola, who was batting against his brother Aaron Nola who pitches for Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins hit a solo shot in the top of the eighth innings, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Padres vs. Phillies, Game 3 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 21

Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app