 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Padres vs. Phillies NLCS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Phillies host the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By TeddyRicketson
J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NLCS will continue on Friday, October 21. The series is tied 1-1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking Game 1 and the San Diego Padres winning Game 2. The series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Citizens Bank Park hosting Game 3 with first pitch at 7:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

San Diego will send Joe Musgrove to the mound as they need a win to regain home-field advantage if the series goes to five games. Philadelphia will turn to Ranger Suarez as they look to force an elimination Game 4 at home.

The Padres won an explosive 8-5 game 2. The Phillies got out to an early 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell each hit solo shots to get them back into the game. A five-run fifth inning was sparked by Austin Nola, who was batting against his brother Aaron Nola who pitches for Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins hit a solo shot in the top of the eighth innings, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Padres vs. Phillies, Game 3 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 21
Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

More From DraftKings Nation