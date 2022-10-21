Tulsa vs. Temple picks and best bets for Week 8 AAC matchup

We have a Friday night AAC sickos showdown as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane hit the road to face the Temple Owls at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and will air on ESPN2.

Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) has dropped three straight games heading into tonight’s matchup, last getting housed by Navy in a 53-21 blowout loss two weeks ago. The Golden Hurricane held possession for just under 20 minutes of game time as the Midshipmen ate up the clock and option’d their defense into dust. Wide receiver Keylon Stokes was a difference maker, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Temple (2-4, 0-2 AAC) got absolutely demolished by UCF last Thursday night in a 70-13 beating in Orlando. The Owls trailed by one early in the second quarter before the Knights ripped off 56 unanswered points, scoring a touchdown on every drive except their last when they ran out the clock. Wide receiver Jose Barbon had eight grabs for 111 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tulsa: 78th overall, 59th offense, 96th defense

Temple: 109th overall, 123rd offense, 63rd defense

Injury update

Tulsa

No new injuries to report

Temple

WR Ian Stewart - Questionable (Foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tulsa: 2-3-1 ATS

Temple: 3-3 ATS

Total

Tulsa: Over 4-2

Temple: Over 2-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulsa -13

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Tulsa -500, Temple +400

Opening line: Tulsa -12.5

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

51 degrees, clear, 5 MPH winds S

The Pick

Tulsa -13

As bad as Tulsa’s been these last three weeks, Temple has been dreadful. Coming off a bye week, this could be a get-right game for the Golden Hurricane as they try to get back into contention for bowl eligibility. Lay it with the visitors in Philly here.