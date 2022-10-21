Is there a cut line at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina?

Several top PGA TOUR golfers travel to the unique Congaree Golf Club outside Ridgeland, South Carolina this week as they prepare to compete in the 2022 CJ Cup between Thursday and Sunday.

Unlike most PGA TOUR events, the CJ Cup will not feature a cut after the halfway mark at the end of Friday. The invitational has a smaller-than-usual 78-person field, though the competition will be stiff. Six of the world’s top 10 golfers will be joining the field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlory, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy enters the weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +650. Scheffler and Rahm are shortly behind him at +1200 and +900, respectively.

PGA TOUR events with cuts generally feature either 132, 144 or 156 golfers, of which approximately half make it to the weekend based on their scoring over the first two days of play. But the CJ Cup’s limited field means that every participating golfer will have a chance to play through Saturday and Sunday at Congaree and will not be subject to a cut, no matter how high their scores.

The Cup will tee off on Thursday, Oct. 13 and run through Sunday, Oct. 16.