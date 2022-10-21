Isaiah Steen vs. Sena Agbeko: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Showtime is back with its ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, October 21. The tripleheader is topped by a super middleweight bout between Sena Agbeko and undefeated Isaiah Steen. The card originally was to be headlined by Ali Izmailov vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, but that bout was canceled after Izmailov tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrw.

How to watch Isaiah Steen vs. Sena Agbeko

The card gets started at 9:30 p.m. ET on Showtime. The event is scheduled to run until 12:30, which suggests the main event will get started sometime around 11:30.

You’ll need a subscription to Showtime to watch the bout. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Fighter history

Steen comes into the bout with a 16-0 record, with 12 wins by knockout. He hasn’t been super active in recent years. He last fought in July 2021 when he won a unanimous decision over Kalvin Henderson. Prior to that, he beat Juan De Angel via fifth-round TKO in November 2020.

Agbeko enters with a 26-2 record and 20 knockout wins. He’s fighting for the third time in 2022, with his first two wins both coming by TKO. He beat Winfred Harris, Jr. in July in the ninth round to claim the WBC United States title. He beat Apollo Thompson in April in the seventh round.

Odds for Steen vs. Agbeko

Steen is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Agbeko is a +200 underdog.

Full card for Steen vs. Agbeko