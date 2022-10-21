How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for October 21 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH.

We’re on the road to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in a few weeks and one half of the main event for that show will be making an appearance of tonight’s Smackdown. We’ll also get a title match set for this evening.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Just over two weeks away from challenging undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel, Logan Paul will make an appearance of tonight’s episode of Smackdown. He went face-to-face with Reigns and the Bloodline a few weeks ago to open the show so we’ll see what he has to say this time around. We’ll also see if the Bloodline gets physical with the world-famous social media influencer.

Bray Wyatt closed out last week’s episode of Smackdown. cutting an emotional promo where he touched on his mental mind state since being released since last year and his connection to the WWE fans who have been calling out for his return. The segment with the masked man from his return at Extreme Rules leaving an eery message for Wyatt and the WWE before the show ended. Already, there have been many theories as to what the man in the mask represents. Some have speculated that this could possibly be a future opponent for Wyatt while others have speculated this being a manifestation of Wyatt’s past haunting him. Whatever it is, we’ll see if Bray will appear on tonight’s show.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage Control will defend their titles tonight when battling Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. The challengers have forged a bond as a team in recent weeks and have been on the frontlines in the war against Bayley’s stable. We’ll see who comes out victorious.

Also on the show, Liv Morgan will go one-on-one with Sonya Deville a week after the former Smackdown Women’s Champion put Deville through a table backstage.