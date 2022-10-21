Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into October 21 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, tonight as we sit just two weeks out from Crown Jewel.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will Logan Paul say on tonight’s show?

Just over two weeks away from challenging undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel, Logan Paul will make an appearance of tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The social media influencer appeared on the show two weeks ago and went face-to-face with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.

With the champ most likely not appearing on tonight’s episode, it begs the question of what the challenger will have to say. Will he up the ante with a stipulation for the ppv? Will he get physical with other members of the Bloodline? We’ll find out.

Will we get Bray Wyatt tonight?

Bray Wyatt closed out last week’s episode of Smackdown. cutting an emotional promo where he touched on his mental mind state since being released since last year and his connection to the WWE fans who have been calling out for his return. The segment with the masked man from his return at Extreme Rules leaving an eery message for Wyatt and the WWE before the show ended. Already, there have been many theories as to what the man in the mask represents. Some have speculated that this could possibly be a future opponent for Wyatt, while others have speculated this being a manifestation of Wyatt’s past haunting him.

It’s probably wise for the company to spread out Wyatt appearances and not have him appear on the show every week. But if he did show up to Toledo tonight, one would have to wonder in what capacity. Would he cut another emotional promo? Or will be continue to dive into the creepy Wyatt universe?

Who will walk out of tonight’s show as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage Control will defend their titles tonight when battling Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. The challengers have forged a bond as a team in recent weeks and have been on the frontlines in the war against Bayley’s stable.

One would imagine that Damage Control’s reign is only getting started and they’d retain here. However, Rodriguez and Shotzi have been gaining momentum and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them hold the gold. We’ll see who emerges victorious.