How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on October 21

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Tonight’s show will have your standard four matches for a typical episode of Dynamite, including two titles being on the line.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 21

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will put their titles on the line tonight when battling The Varsity Athletes in a “Titles vs. Trademark” match. In recent weeks, “Smart” Mark Sterling has claimed the rights to scissoring, preventing the champs from doing their gimmick. If Max Caster and Anthony Bowens wins, they’ll get to keep the belts and get the scissoring trademark back.

The other title match will feature FTW Champion Hook defending his belt against Ari Daivari. Also on the show, Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one with Penelope Ford and Rush will face the Dark Order’s 10.