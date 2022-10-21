Pick on the Moneyline for the Padres-Phillies game on October 21

The National League Championship Series shifts to Philadelphia as the San Diego Padres look to snatch home field advantage back from the Phillies in Game Three and turn to All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove to do so.

San Diego Padres (-110, 7.5) vs Philadelphia Phillies

Musgrove has allowed just three runs across 35 innings in his last six starts between the regular season and playoffs, supplying a 2.79 ERA with 0.8 home runs per nine innings in road starts this season.

The Phillies counter with Ranger Suarez, who’s struggled at home with a 4.27 ERA this season with at least three runs, earned and unearned, allowed in six of his last seven home starts.

Though Suarez is coming off of a start against the Braves with one run surrendered, he went just 3 1/3 innings with five walks allowed and leaving the game in the hands of a bullpen that had the worst post-All-Star break bullpen ERA in the National League during the regular season.

The Padres, meanwhile, have had the National League’s best bullpen ERA in the postseason, registering a 2.02 ERA while the Phillies have a 4.00 bullpen ERA in the postseason.

The Padres are averaging nearly five runs per game on the road and will take a 2-1 series lead on Friday.

The Play: Padres -110