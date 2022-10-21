What does Christian McCaffrey trade mean for 49ers-Chiefs odds in Week 7?

The San Francisco 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, and the game has potentially turned up a notch. It was already one of the bigger games of the weekend, featuring a Super Bowl 54 rematch and two teams contending for 2023 playoff berths. Thursday night gave it a little more oomph.

As Week 7 Thursday Night Football was coming to a close, news broke that the 49ers had traded for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers dealt away 2023 picks in the second, third, and fourth rounds, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024 for the electric playmaker.

McCaffrey adds a huge element to a 49ers offense that has playmakers, but has struggled with consistency. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are among the best in the league, and Jeff Wilson is a solid running back. Adding McCaffrey elevates this offense to a significant level.

The big question for the short term is whether or not he will play on Sunday. While his role is uncertain, DraftKings Sportsbook has hedged a bit with a slight move. The 49ers were 2.5-point underdogs and now sit as a 2-point underdog. If we get more confirmation of McCaffrey playing time, that line could move further, so if you want to get on the 49ers, now is a good time. And if you want to get on the Chiefs, it is probably worth waiting a little longer.